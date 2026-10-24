Is Arch Manning playing today for Texas vs Ole Miss in Week 8 of 2026 college football season?

The Texas Longhorns are facing immense tension heading into Saturday night’s high-stakes SEC showdown at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Arch Manning is officially active and starting today against No. 7 Ole Miss, but the atmosphere in Austin is far from comfortable.

After entering the 2026 campaign as national championship favorites, the No. 19 Longhorns find themselves teetering on the edge of College Football Playoff elimination with a disappointing 4-2 record. The mounting pressure follows back-to-back loss dropped against Oklahoma (27-24) and Florida (27-24), two results that sent shockwaves through the program.

Central to Texas’ mid-season slump has been Manning’s alarming trend of costly turnovers. The QB has thrown five interceptions over six games, with critical mistakes late in second halves directly derailing potential comeback drives. With a formidable Ole Miss defense coming to town, the margin for error for Arch has shrunk to zero.

Advertisement

Will Steve Sarkisian bench QB Arch Manning today vs Ole Miss?

For now, head coach Steve Sarkisian is standing by his high-profile starter and maintaining Arch Manning as QB1 against Ole Miss. However, the leeway Manning previously enjoyed has evaporated.

According to a bombshell report from ESPN insider Pete Thamel on College GameDay, Sarkisian took concrete steps during practice to prepare backup quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. for potential game action.

“Arch Manning took significantly fewer reps with Texas’ first-team offense this week than he usually does. Let’s be clear, Steve Sarkisian does not want to replace Arch Manning as Texas’ starter, but he has started to prepare to do that if Arch Manning struggles.”

Advertisement

According to Thamel, practice reps were split 50-50 between Manning and Lacey early in the week. While Manning reclaimed the vast majority of first-team snaps toward the end of the week, the adjusted preparation confirms that Sarkisian is fully willing to pull the trigger if Manning commits early turnovers against Ole Miss.

Key takeaways