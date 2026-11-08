Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Second half underway at 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 12! (1-1)

LaLiga features a high-stakes clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, with the game starting the second half. Follow every detail and key moment as the action unfolds with our live-blog coverage.

The match is officially in the second half at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash in a pivotal, high-stakes LaLiga Matchday 12 showdown.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in the US on Fubo]

With both sides fighting to stay firmly in the title hunt, early momentum for the hosts could prove vital in keeping pace in the championship race.

Follow every play, key tactical adjustment, and top highlight right here with our live coverage on Bolavip US as Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona.