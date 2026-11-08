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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Second half underway at 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 12! (1-1)

LaLiga features a high-stakes clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, with the game starting the second half. Follow every detail and key moment as the action unfolds with our live-blog coverage.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona is challenged by Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of FC Barcelona is challenged by Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid.

The match is officially in the second half at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash in a pivotal, high-stakes LaLiga Matchday 12 showdown.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in the US on Fubo]

With both sides fighting to stay firmly in the title hunt, early momentum for the hosts could prove vital in keeping pace in the championship race.

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Follow every play, key tactical adjustment, and top highlight right here with our live coverage on Bolavip US as Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona.

45' Second half underway (1-1)

The second half is underway at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

First half stats!

Possession: Atletico Madrid 39% – 61% Barcelona

Total Shots: Atletico Madrid 5 – 7 Barcelona

Shots on Target: Atletico Madrid 3 – 3 Barcelona

Corner Kicks: Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Barcelona

Fouls: Atletico Madrid 5 – 8 Barcelona

Yellow Cards: 1 (Alex Baena 43') – 0

Goalkeeper Saves: Jan Oblak 2 – 2 Joan Garcia

45´+3' Halftime (1-1)

After an intense first half, both teams head back to the locker rooms and wait for the second half.

45' FERMIN SCORES (1-1)

A rebound found Fermin scoring the equalizer in the last minute of the first half. Three minutes of additional time.

42' - Barcelona seems uncomfortable (1-0)

Despite reaching Atletico Madrid's area, the Catalonian side is not finding the best spot to score a goal.

40' - Atletico Madrid is close to score its second goal (1-0)

Despite losing its dominance, Los Colchoneros seem close to score the second goal of the game than Barcelona.

37' - Barcelona can't find the way (1-0)

Despite trying hard to score, Barcelona is not getting any closer to reach the equalizer.

35' - Ball possession (1-0)

Atletico Madrid 38%, Barcelona 62%

32' - The match has slowed down (1-0)

After a frenetic start, the match has started to slow down.

30' - Barcelona is getting closer to score (1-0)

After a couple of plays that were not dangerous, Barcelona is trying to score with free kicks.

27' - Julian Alvarez misses another clear chance for Atletico (1-0)

Despite his effort to create spaces, Alvarez missed another chance against Garcia.

27' - Julian Alvarez misses another clear chance for Atletico (1-0)

Despite his effort to create spaces, Alvarez missed another chance against Garcia.

25' - Lamine Yamal is trying to lead his team (1-0)

With great individual plays, Yamal is trying to lead his team to the equalizer, as Atletico keeps pressing Barcelona's defense in the offensive line.

22' - Atletico Madrid is dominating (1-0)

With a great pressure in the offense and the score currently on its side, Atletico Madrid is getting full control of the game.

20' - Atletico Madrid is trying to score another goal (1-0)

Through counter attacks, as Barcelona is trying to score the equalizer, Los Colchoneros are looking to score.

17' - Barcelona tries to wake up (1-0)

With multiple passes and creating dangerous situations, Barcelona wants the equalizer.

15' - Atletico Madrid keeps controlling the game (1-0)

After scoring its first goal of the match, Atletico Madrid continues attacking for another goal.

12' - Minute of silence for Jesus de Miguel (1-0)

After his tragic passing last week, the game stopped to pay tribute for the former Tenerife player.

10' - SIMEONE SCORES (1-0)

After a great counterattack, Julian Alvarez passed the ball to Simeone who scored with the goal almost empty.

8' - BARCELONA HIT THE POST (0-0)

Pedri had a great chance to score after a great play with Lamine, but he hit the post.

6' - Julian Alvarez misses a clear chance (0-0)

A rebound favored Atletico Madrid's striker and when playing face to face with Garcia, he missed the chance to score. In the corner kick, Hancko hit the post.

4' - Atletico is getting close to Barcelona's area (0-0)

With an outstanding ball passing from Baena and company, Atletico is getting closer to Joan Garcia's goal.

2' - Barcelona is pressing Atletico's exit (0-0)

With Lamine and Raphinha, Barcelona is trying to suffocate Atletico's exit from its area.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Referee blows his whistle and the first half is underway!

Both teams are ready to play

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are on the pitch for the protocolary acts at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Both teams head back to their locker rooms

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have headed back to the locker rooms to make their final preparations ahead of kickoff in this high stakes clash.

Expected attendance at Riyadh Metropolitano

For today's headline La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the attendance is projected to reach near full capacity at 68,000 to 70,500 spectators.

Both teams are warming up at Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Players from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are out on the pitch warming up ahead of this high stakes clash, as a packed crowd begins to fill the stands at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Key absences for Barcelona

Barcelona has multiple absences for this crucial game against Atletico Madrid. Roony Bardagji, Xavi Espart, Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo and Rodri are injured.

Key absences for Atletico Madrid

The local side will not count with Cristian 'Cuti' Romero as he is dealing with a muscle injury. The rest of the squad is available for this high stakes matchup.

Barcelona lineup

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Marc Bernal, Fermin; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Atletico Madrid lineup

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Alex Grimaldo; Koke, Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena; Kang-In Lee, Julian Alvarez, Guiliano Simeone

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona H2H

Barcelona holds the historical edge in this historic Spanish rivalry with 116 wins to Atletico Madrid's 80 across more than 250 competitive meetings. While Barça has traditionally dominated in La Liga behind prolific attacking, Diego Simeone’s Atletico has frequently disrupted that supremacy in cup and Champions League knockout ties, making their clashes an iconic tactical battle of philosophies.

Start time and how to watch

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT: 12:00 AM)

Watch this high stakes clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona live in the USA on TV channel: ESPN Deportes; and live stream: Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona!

Two title contenders clash on Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 LaLiga, and here, you can follow all the action with minute-by-minute updates.

Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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