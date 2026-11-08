Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing today for Man Utd vs Aston Villa in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 10?

Manchester United prepare for a crucial Premier League showdown against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, but Marcus Rashford's continued absence adds another concern for Michael Carrick ahead of Matchday 10.

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, due to a persistent hip injury. He has not recovered in time for Matchday 10 and has been unavailable for Michael Carrick in recent weeks.

He has been dealing with fitness problems involving his hip and thigh, which have kept him out of action for several consecutive matches. His last appearance with Manchester United came on October 13 against Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the Champions League game against Roma, the manager explained that his recovery would be assessed day by day. His absence would be another setback for a team that needs its attacking players available.

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What injury does Marcus Rashford have?

Marcus Rashford is dealing with a persistent hip injury that has also involved thigh discomfort, keeping him out of the recent matches. The forward has been struggling to overcome the issue despite undergoing rehabilitation.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old last played on October 13, when he featured for 66 minutes in the 2-0 defeat against Atletico. Although he was named on the bench for the following Premier League match against Leeds United, he did not enter the game.

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His absence has been particularly frustrating because he had already withdrawn from England’s squad during the extended international break in September and October to focus on recovering from his fitness issues.

When is Marcus Rashford expected to return from injury?

Marcus Rashford is expected to remain unavailable against Aston Villa on November 8, with November 22 against Liverpool emerging as a possible return date. Manchester United has not provided an exact return date yet.

Carrick explained that the forward’s progress would be assessed day by day, saying: “Marcus, we will just have to see, day by day, how he keeps improving“. However, he has not made sufficient progress to return for Sunday’s match.

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The November 22 meeting with Liverpool is now listed as his possible comeback date. His availability will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation over the coming days.

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