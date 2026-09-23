Eli Manning lectures Arch Manning after media controversy changes Texas QB’s demeanor

Eli Manning offered some uncle advice for Arch Manning after the Texas Longhorns' quarterback found himself in a tough spot because of a public comment.

Even though Arch Manning’s apology was accepted by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, the media buzz that followed his controversial comment has left a mark. As the Texas Longhorns‘ quarterback vies to leave the drama on the back burner, his uncle and two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning had some words of advice for the young signal-caller still figuring out his stardom in college football.

“Most of my advice is more football stuff. He’ll have to figure out that media on his own and a lot of it is just kind of growing pains. You feel like [the media’s] your pal, you relax with them a little bit, you try to be funny, and then they can take it and run,” Eli Manning admitted, via Front Office Sports.

“You’ve got to be careful, you’ve got to find your moments when you can be funny and relaxed. There’s certain things that you’ve got to learn and deal with it. I think he has learned and apologized, and did the right steps handling that.“

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Arch Manning may be one of the biggest household names in college football and has been in the national spotlight for some time, but he is still a young player discovering the lay of the land. Going through the trials and tribulations of a college experience that not many NCAA athletes can relate to, Arch is not alone, though.

Arch Manning at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day.

Arch has helping hands all around him

At times, it might sound as if he’s being scolded, but in truth, it shows he has people around him who care. That’s the case with Eli’s latest message, as well as the support he always gets from his father Cooper, uncle Peyton and grandfather Archie.

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Even Steve Sarkisian’s recent ultimatum for Manning ahead of Texas vs. Tennessee is a sign that the Longhorns’ program is looking after what’s best for their quarterback. When it’s all put together, it’s encouraging, and it may reveal that Arch is destined for great things in college football and perhaps at the next level, too.

Arch Manning changed entirely after controversy

Following a lackluster performance during Texas’ 30-6 win over UTSA, Manning attended a press conference on Monday. It was his first face-to-face, lengthy meeting with the media after his comment about an AI-generated video raised eyebrows and led to a blown-out-of-proportion witch hunt against the heir to football’s royal quarterback family.

Once bitten, twice shy, Manning turned three times shy. He looked like a completely different personality, turning away from the funny remarks he’d made on another occasion. His short, straight-out-of-a-cassette answers made waves all over social media, as many fans and reporters lamented that Arch’s personality appeared to be censored.

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From now on, it seems Manning will only say as little as possible to string together an answer out of respect for reporters’ questions, but will give away nothing more.

Manning’s press conference stats

According to CBS Austin’s Bob Ballou, Manning answered a total of 19 questions with just 56 seconds of answers during his Monday press conference. That’s less than a three-second average answer.

To say Manning has become laconic would be an understatement. And all for a comment—that was clearly intended as a joke but was read too much into—from a 22-year-old who had a laugh out of an AI-generated, absurd video.

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Key takeaways