Florida authorities have reportedly identified as many as 7,000 fans who broke into Hard Rock Stadium during the Copa America final. The authorities in Florida are looking to arrest and even deport those identified.

The soccer ball was kicked, Argentina and Lionel Messi won the Copa America final, but now in the aftermath of the havoc that was the incidents that played out outside the Hard Rock Stadium, the Florida authorities have stepped in and could take drastic measures on those fans who participated in the incidents that occurred.

According to a report by Marca, Florida authorities have already identified at least 7,000 individuals who are now being sought after by Miami Police. It was reported that 8,000 people entered the stadium by force to watch the Copa America final without tickets.

The report indicates that 90% of those who broke in have been identified by using advanced camera technology capable of detecting biometric data of the trespassers, many of those responsible for the incidents were of Colombian nationality or wearing Colombia kits.

What Will the Punishment Be for Those Who Broke Into Hard Rock Stadium?

According to Marca, Florida authorities are looking to arrest, send to jail, and even deport those involved in the vandalism that took place.

Many of the people identified are reportedly Miami residents and/or undocumented immigrants, and Florida authorities will begin to arrest those involved.

Those identified as non-residents or who were traveling from abroad when the incidents took place will lose their tourist visas.