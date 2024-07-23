2024 Copa America Final Aftermath: Florida authorities identify hooligan fans, consider drastic measures
Florida authorities have reportedly identified as many as 7,000 fans who broke into Hard Rock Stadium during the Copa America final. The authorities in Florida are looking to arrest and even deport those identified.
According to a report by Marca, Florida authorities have already identified at least 7,000 individuals who are now being sought after by Miami Police. It was reported that 8,000 people entered the stadium by force to watch the Copa America final without tickets.
The report indicates that 90% of those who broke in have been identified by using advanced camera technology capable of detecting biometric data of the trespassers, many of those responsible for the incidents were of Colombian nationality or wearing Colombia kits.
What Will the Punishment Be for Those Who Broke Into Hard Rock Stadium?
According to Marca, Florida authorities are looking to arrest, send to jail, and even deport those involved in the vandalism that took place.
Many of the people identified are reportedly Miami residents and/or undocumented immigrants, and Florida authorities will begin to arrest those involved.
Those identified as non-residents or who were traveling from abroad when the incidents took place will lose their tourist visas.
