Angel Di Maria became trending topic on social media due to an incredible message for his friend Lionel Messi. It all happened hours before the Copa America 2024 final.

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi fulfilled the greatest dream of their careers by winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It was an amazing run in which the famous Fideo and the legend were crucial to hoist the most coveted trophy for the first time since 1986.

A few months ago, Di Maria confirmed Copa America 2024 will be his last official tournament playing for the national team. “The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentine jersey, with all the pain in my soul and a lump in my throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, wearing it, sweating it, and FEELING it with all the pride.”

As a consequence of the friendship between Di Maria and Messi, there have been rumors about a possible reunion for them with Inter Miami in MLS. However, there’s nothing certain and the final against Colombia could be their last match together.

Angel Di Maria sends emotional message to Lionel Messi

So, before the Copa America 2024 final, Angel Di Maria went to his official Instagram account and published an extraordinary message to thank Lionel Messi for everything they’ve done together.

It’s important to remember that they’re the remaining players of a sensational generation which suffered tough losses in finals at the 2014 World Cup and twice in Copa America.

Both legends are seen walking in a practice session for Argentina and Di Maria accompanied the image with these words. “Life has given me more than I could ever ask for.”