After an epic victory in the Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi is ready to hoist another trophy with Argentina. This Sunday, the famous Albiceleste will face Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final.

Messi is in the middle of an incredible run with the national team, but, the obvious question is if this could be the final match for the star in a major tournament.

Leo is 37-years old and, although his level with Inter Miami in MLS has been extraordinary, the 2026 World Cup seems like a really long shot. That’s why the match against Colombia is producing madness around ticket prices at Florida.

Adolfo Valencia takes a massive shot at Lionel Messi

Although Argentina are slight favorites to win Copa America, Colombia have displayed the best quality of play after five matches. Their roster is superb with names such as James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

Millions of Colombian fans believe this is the greatest chance to conquer their second title in history. It’s important to remember that the only continental trophy for the famous Cafeteros came in 2001 at home.

Adolfo Valencia, one of the greatest players in the 90s for the Colombian squad, might have crossed the line while speaking about Lionel Messi. Total bulletin board material for Argentina during an interview for TyC Sports.

“He is no longer the Messi we were used to seeing at Barcelona, dribbling past six or seven players. He has lost speed. He has lost strength over the years. He is not the same Messi. That is an advantage for us. Now anyone can cover Messi.”