In the last few days, a lot has been said about Yassine Cheuko, Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, especially due to his actions when a fan approached the Argentine during the game between Inter Miami and LAFC in MLS.

Since becoming a player for Inter Miami, every step that Leo Messi takes in the US is closely followed by Cheuko. The former U.S. Navy soldier and expert in Mixed Martial Arts has also been seen taking care of Antonela Roccuzzo, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro when they go out on the streets.

However, there are those who are are not happy at all with Cheuko. According to some US veterans, the bodyguard of Lionel Messi might not have the background which made him famous on social media.

US Navy veterans call Lionel Messi’s bodyguard a fraud

Some veterans of the US Navy have labeled Yassine Cheuko as a ‘fraud’. Though it was said that the bodyguard was part of the United States Navy SEALs, new information reported by the Daily Mail points out many internal Navy sources are unaware of this ever happening.

A spokesperson for the US Navy emphasized that they have been unable to find any record of Yassine Cheuko, while Christophe Freisenbruch, a former SEAL who heads a medical military technology company, made a LinkedIn post in which he discussed Cheuko’s background.

“Karma has a curious way of finding you when you’re publicly announced as an ex-SEAL, but you never graduated from BUD/S or earned the Trident. This is either a media misattribution or outright fraud. #stolenvalor,” he wrote.

Another SEAL veteran, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the Daily Mail, “I’ve never heard of him. A former colleague has a database and he told me he’s not a Team Guy (SEAL).”

Yassine Cheuko and Inter Miami have not commented on this story, which has emerged in the media. The Authentic Brands Group, the representatives of David Beckham, have also not made any comments regarding this matter.