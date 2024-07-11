The fourth edition of the Finalissima will once again see the UEFA Euro winners take on the Copa America champions, but the location remains uncertain.

The Copa America and UEFA Euro are coming to an end, and one thing that is still unknown is where and when is going to take place the Finalissima 2025. Considering that in 2022, the last edition took place in Wembley, this year the final match should travel to the US or South America but this is still uncertain.

Even though there’s no confirmed date yet, the Finalissima 2025 is expected to be played between June and July 2025. Argentina or Colombia, England and Spain. These four countries still have to earn their spot in the Finalissima.

On Sunday, UEFA Euro and Copa America will finish their schedule. Great players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Diaz, Jude Belingham and Lamine Yamal are headed to play their last match and not only try to become champions, but also get that golden ticket to the Finalissima 2025.

Who will win edition number 4 of the Finalissima?

The first time the Finalissima was played, France beat Uruguay 2-0 and this trophy was called “Artemio Franchi”, in 1985. Eight years later, Argentina were the hosts and defeat Denmark on penalties. In the last edition in 2022, Argentina were once again the champions, this time taking down Italy 3-0 at the mythical Wembley Stadium.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy after their sides victory during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

1985: France 2-0 Uruguay

1993: Argentina 1(5)-1(4) Denmark

2022: Argentina 3-0 Italy

The last three stadiums where the Finalissima took place