Argentina and Colombia will clash in the highly anticipated Copa America 2024 final at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Here's what you need to know about the attendance for this major event.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is vying for its 16th title, while Colombia, with star player Luis Diaz, aims to secure their second title in history. The Copa America 2024 final promises to be a spectacular event in South American sports history, drawing a massive crowd to Florida.

A full house is expected at Hard Rock Stadium, with over 60,000 fans set to witness the showdown. In addition to the thrilling match, attendees will enjoy a halftime show featuring Shakira.

Hard Rock Stadium has a capacity for 65,300 spectators, is the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and is characterized as one of the most outstanding venues in American sports.

What other events did Hard Rock Stadium hold?

Located in Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium has a storied history of hosting significant events. It has been the site of six Super Bowls (1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, and 2020). Since 2019, it has also been the venue for the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

Beyond football and tennis, the stadium has a rich legacy in hosting major concerts and other sporting events. It was the former home of Major League Baseball’s Florida Marlins until their move in 2011.

Music legends such as The Who, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd, and Paul McCartney have graced its stage. Additionally, Hard Rock Stadium hosted its first Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2022, further cementing its status as a versatile and iconic venue.