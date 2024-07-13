The Copa America stands as this year's premier sporting event in the continent, and its closing ceremony promises to match the excitement and grandeur of the competition.

The Copa America stands as the pinnacle of continental sporting events this year, promising an electrifying conclusion befitting its storied history. As anticipation mounts, fans are poised to witness a closing ceremony that embodies the essence of this prestigious competition. Here, we unveil all the details to ensure you catch every moment of this spectacular show.

The Copa America has delivered a riveting spectacle from the get-go. From packed stands exuding the vibrant hues synonymous with South American soccer, to the intensity of knockout clashes, the tournament has not disappointed.

Now, with only two teams in contention for the coveted trophy, it’s down to Lionel Messi‘s Argentina and a formidable Colombian side spearheaded by James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz. These teams have navigated through tough challenges, showcasing their prowess on the pitch and setting the stage for a thrilling finale to determine the champion of the Americas.

Who will be performing at the Closing Ceremony?

Shakira, the global music sensation, will be a prominent presence at the grand final, captivating fans with her star power. Her appearance promises to electrify the atmosphere, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the thrilling showdown.

When will the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony is set to dazzle spectators during halftime of this Sunday’s grand final showdown between Colombia and Argentina, slated for an 8:00 p.m. (ET) kickoff.

Anticipated to commence around 8:50 p.m. (ET), the Closing Ceremony with Shakira as main star promises to add an extra layer of spectacle to an already high-stakes match.