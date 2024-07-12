Argentina will play against Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here are the predicted lineups for this highly anticipated match.

As Copa America 2024 reaches its climax, the championship will be decided between Argentina and Colombia. Lionel Messi’s Argentina is vying for its 16th title, aiming to become the tournament’s most successful team, while Colombia is chasing its second title in history.

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni, is the favorite to win and defend the title they secured in 2021 against Brazil. La Albiceleste head into the final after a convincing 2-0 victory over Canada in the semifinals, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

On the other side, Colombia, led by coach Nestor Lorenzo, defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinals, extending their unbeaten streak to 28 matches. With James Rodriguez leading the charge, Colombia aims to capture its second Copa America title.

Argentina possible lineup

Coach Lionel Scaloni has a full squad available and will decide whether to start Angel Di Maria or Nicolas Gonzalez. The probable starting XI is:

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez

Colombia predicted lineup

Coach Nestor Lorenzo will be without right back Daniel Muñoz, who was sent off in the semifinal against Uruguay. The likely starting XI is:

Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias and Jhon Cordoba.