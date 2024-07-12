Argentina has played in two of the top five sporting events in the United States in 2024, beating out WrestleMania and the Super Bowl.

Argentina played two of the most attended sporting events of 2024 in the USA

Lionel Messi continues to be a hot ticket and the 2024 Copa America continues to show that the popularity of the Inter Miami star does not die down. Argentina has been one of the most attended teams of the tournament.

Argentina on Sunday will most likely play to another sold out crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium which seats a little over 65,000 fans, the current World Cup champions will face Colombia for the 2024 Copa America.

Now the Argentine Federation shared on LinkedIn just how popular the Argentine national team is by showing that Argentina has been the main attraction of two of the top five most attended sporting events in 2024.

Highest attended sporting events so far in 2024

Argentina ranks first on the list with 81,100 fans to watch them play Chile in the Copa America. Second is WrestleMania XL with 72,755.

Third is Inter Miami (another game featuring Lionel Messi) vs Sporting KC at Arrowhead Stadium with 72,610. Fourth is Argentina again with 70,564 for Argentina vs Canada in the Copa America.

The fifth highest attended sporting event in the 2024 so far is the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at 61,629.