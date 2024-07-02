Argentina are geared up to face Ecuador for the 2024 Copa America quarterfinal. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the starting formations and key players set to take the field for this match.

In a pivotal clash set for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America, Argentina, amidst uncertainty over Lionel Messi‘s availability, prepare to square off against Ecuador in a high-stakes showdown. Anticipation surges as fans eagerly await the unveiling of the starting lineups that will shape this highly anticipated encounter.

The defending champions set forth on their knockout phase campaign. Argentina, eyes fixed on a fresh shot at the title, find themselves anchored to the uncertain status of their talisman, Lionel Messi, ahead of a pivotal quarterfinal showdown. The spotlight intensifies as Argentina’s quest for another final berth hinges on Messi’s fitness.

Meanwhile, across the field, Ecuador face their own tribulations following Kevin Rodriguez‘s injury scare during their bout against Mexico. The squad also nervously monitors Preciado’s fitness, amid hopeful whispers that both players will rally for the upcoming clash against tournament heavyweights, Argentina.

Argentina probable lineup

With Lionel Scaloni face a critical quandary ahead of the quarterfinal clash: Can he rely on Lionel Messi? In principle, everything seems to indicate that the Argentine star will play.

Argentina possible lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez.

Ecuador probable lineup

Ecuador will field a full squad with all players ready to go, promising a lineup closely resembling their recent goalless draw against Mexico.

Ecuador possible lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, M. Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia.