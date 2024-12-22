Inter Miami have been making significant changes ahead of the next MLS campaign. Alongside the arrival of Javier Mascherano as head coach, the team has parted ways with key players such as Leonardo Campana and Diego Gomez. According to a new report from AS, these won’t be the last departures, as the club looks to sign a marquee player to join Lionel Messi and company: Neymar.

Diego Gorostieta of AS reports that other key players such as defender Julian Gressel and midfielder Matias Rojas could be the next players to leave as Miami aims to further free up salary cap space. Both were important this season, to help Martino and Messi win the Supporters’ Shield in a record-breaking campaign.

The recent exits of CJ Dos Santos and Leo Campana have already opened up nearly $4 million in additional budget room. With Messi and Sergio Busquets occupying two of the team’s Designated Player slots, Miami is in a position to pursue another star, and, according to AS, that star could be Neymar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Gressel of Inter Miami (IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire)

Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s co-owner, reportedly has the Brazilian firmly in his sights. However, Mas has stated that Neymar is currently under contract with Al Hilal and refrained from making public comments about a potential move.

Advertisement

Inter Miami eyeing Neymar move post-Club World Cup

The AS report suggests that Miami plan to make a bid for Neymar, either in January or after the FIFA Club World Cup, where Al Hilal is set to face Real Madrid and his former teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

Neymar Jr. of Al Hilal is reportedly one of Inter Miami’s targets (IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire)

Advertisement

For his part, Neymar has stated that he is “very happy” in Saudi Arabia. While rumors continue to link him to a move to Inter Miami or a return to his former club Santos, the Brazilian star has not hinted at an imminent departure.

see also Neymar reveals expectations for his future: Return to Brazilian National Team and Club World Cup

On the contrary, in his recent interview with RMC, he confirmed his desire to play in the Club World Cup with Al-Hilal: “I’d like to play in the 2025 Club World Cup with Al-Hilal, because it’s very important for the club”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the podcast Roundcast, his father, Neymar Santos Sr., recently opened up about the future of his son. “Let’s wait and see what happens and how Neymar really feels. He’ll be free to decide. We’ve never been so free to decide where we’re going, and having a 32-year-old guy who’s a free agent is a gift for any businessman,” he said.