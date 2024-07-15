While Lionel Messi was lifting the 2024 Copa America trophy, Conor McGregor was jumping up and down, celebrating his own big win at the Copa America. Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in extra time to clinch their 16th Copa America title, and their second in a row.

Conor McGregor’s bet in favor of Lionel Scaloni’s side was able to win the MMA star over $1 million. McGregor had placed a bold $365,000 bet on Lionel Messi’s squad to triumph, taking advantage of favorable odds at 7/4. This hefty wager reflected his confidence after Argentina’s dominant group stage performance, where they breezed through matches against Canada, Chile, and Peru without conceding a single goal.

Although Argentina faced challenges in the knockout rounds, needing penalties to overcome Ecuador and battling past Canada, McGregor remained steadfast in his belief in Messi’s team. The final against Colombia proved tense, with Colombia creating numerous opportunities and Messi himself forced off due to injury in the second half. However, Argentina persevered into extra time, where substitute Lautaro Martinez seized the moment, scoring the decisive goal that clinched McGregor’s impressive bet.

Conor McGregor wins big with Argentina on bet

This windfall came hot on the heels of McGregor’s earlier success with a savvy bet on Spain during Euro 2024, adding to his winnings and confirming his knack for picking winning teams in major tournaments. Unlike other celebrities who fell short due to betting specifics, McGregor’s bet on Argentina to win the entire Copa America tournament paid off handsomely, showcasing both his foresight and his eye for opportunity.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia

As Messi and Argentina celebrated, questions loomed about Messi’s future in international play, despite his commitment to continue contributing as long as he remains fit. The victory marked a high point for McGregor, whose strategic betting once again underscored his winning mentality both in and out of the ring.