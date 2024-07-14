Shakira's show promises to be a great show in the final of the Copa America 2024, but its impact on the Argentina vs Colombia game has generated debate.

The Copa America final will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this Sunday, July 14, and Shakira’s show promises to be a show similar to that of the Super Bowl, lasting 25 minutes.

Undoubtedly, Shakira’s presence in the final will be a great attraction for spectators, but the decision to extend the break has generated controversy in the sports field.

The Colombian coach believes that the usual rest time of 15 minutes, established by the rules of football, should be respected. And he expressed his concern about the physical condition of the players with this ample rest.

What did Nestor Lorenzo say about Shakira’s presentation?

The coach of the Colombian national team, Nestor Lorenzo, has expressed his disagreement with the decision to extend the halftime break in the final of the Copa America 2024 against Argentina to allow the presentation of the singer Shakira.

Shakira performs with Bizarrap at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

“Regarding the recital, first I hope you enjoy it. Shakira is an excellent artist for a final,” Lorenzo said at a pre-match press conference. “Let’s see, when the rules are changed a priori for both teams, or the field is bad for both, the minutes of rest are the same for both … I can’t say it’s good, it’s bad, who it favors. I don’t understand it very much,” he added.

Lorenzo was not daunted and also decided to question Conmebol’s decision for, practically, contradicting itself in sanctioning late entry and now putting on a show that will delay what it punished at the time. “I don’t understand much about Shakira at halftime, when we leave late, we are sanctioned,” he said.

The final of the Copa America 2024 promises to be a vibrant and emotional match between the current and reigning world champions Argentina and the Colombia national team, which wants to win the trophy for the second time in its history.