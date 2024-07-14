One of the key figures of the Colombia National Team will miss the final of the Copa América 2024 against Argentina. The loss of the experienced player is a hard blow to the team's aspirations to win its third continental title.

Why is David Ospina not playing for Colombia vs Argentina in Copa America 2024 final?

Colombia is preparing to play the final of the Copa America 2024 against Argentina this Sunday, July 14, with the notable absence of one of its most emblematic players.

Let’s remember that Colombia advanced to the final of the Copa America 204 after beating Uruguay 1-0. Los Cafeteros did it with great merit, because they played more than 45 minutes of the match with 10 players on the field, due to the expulsion of right-back David Muñoz.

Colombia wants to win its third Copa America title. This hard road in the turner, the Colombian team has had to face it with a notable absence, the goalkeeper and captain: David Ospina.

David Ospina out of the Copa America 2024 final

David Ospina will not be present in the final of the Copa America 2024. The experienced goalkeeper, a fundamental part of the team for the last decade, will not be able to be part of the decisive match due to injury.

Davis Ospina warms up before a match between Colombia and Paraguay as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Estadio Metropolitano on November 16, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

Ospina suffered an elbow injury during training with his club, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, in January this year. The severity of the injury required surgery and left him out of the field for a long period.

Despite starting his recovery process in time for the Copa America, the goalkeeper failed to reach the physical shape necessary to compete at the highest level. The road to glory will not be easy, but Colombia has the confidence and talent to lift the cup. Can Colombia be crowned champions of the Copa América 2024 without captain David Ospina?