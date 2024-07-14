Why is David Ospina not playing for Colombia vs Argentina in Copa America 2024 final?
One of the key figures of the Colombia National Team will miss the final of the Copa América 2024 against Argentina. The loss of the experienced player is a hard blow to the team's aspirations to win its third continental title.
Colombia is preparing to play the final of the Copa America 2024 against Argentina this Sunday, July 14, with the notable absence of one of its most emblematic players.
Let’s remember thatColombia advanced to the final of the Copa America 204 after beating Uruguay 1-0. Los Cafeteros did it with great merit, because they played more than 45 minutes of the match with 10 players on the field, due to the expulsion of right-back David Muñoz.
Colombia wants to win its third Copa America title. This hard road in the turner, the Colombian team has had to face it with a notable absence, the goalkeeper and captain: David Ospina.
David Ospina out of the Copa America 2024 final
David Ospina will not be present in the final of the Copa America 2024. The experienced goalkeeper, a fundamental part of the team for the last decade, will not be able to be part of the decisive match due to injury.
Ospina suffered an elbow injury during training with his club, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, in January this year. The severity of the injury required surgery and left him out of the field for a long period.
Despite starting his recovery process in time for the Copa America, the goalkeeper failed to reach the physical shape necessary to compete at the highest level. The road to glory will not be easy, but Colombia has the confidence and talent to lift the cup. Can Colombia be crowned champions of the Copa América 2024 without captain David Ospina?
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.