The final of Copa America 2024 was delayed 45 minutes due to incidents at the entrance of the fans and family of Argentine player Alejandro Garnacho is among the incidents.

The kick-off for the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has been delayed by half an hour due to severe incidents outside the venue.

The stadium gates have been closed for over an hour after a large number of Colombian supporters attempted to enter without tickets, causing significant disturbances that required police intervention.

Among those unable to enter the stadium was the family of Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho, with his brother sharing their plight on social media.

In addition to Garnacho’s family, Alexis Mac Allister’s family also had problems entering the Hard Rock Stadium and the player himself had to go out to help them get in.

What happened in Copa America 2024 final?

More than a hundred Colombian fans attempted to bypass security controls to sneak into the stands and watch the highly anticipated Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia. While authorities detained several fans, some managed to succeed in their efforts.

Large crowds of fans try to enter the stadium amid disturbances prior the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In response to these incidents, the organizers decided to close the entrances as a preventive measure. However, the operation did not include prior controls in strategic areas leading up to the stadium.

“We inform that people who do not have tickets will not be able to enter the stadium. Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter the stadium once the accesses are reopened,” said CONMEBOL in an official statement.