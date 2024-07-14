According to reports from ESPN and TyC Sports, the kick-off for the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will be delayed until 9:15 PM EST due to severe incidents occurring outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The gates to enter the stadium have been closed for over an hour after numerous Colombian supporters attempted to enter without tickets, causing significant disturbances and necessitating police intervention.
Police have already made multiple arrests, and images of clashes between police and unruly fans have been circulating on social media. The players are currently warming up, awaiting further updates.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.