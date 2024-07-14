The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will not kick off at the 8 PM EST time it was scheduled for.

According to reports from ESPN and TyC Sports, the kick-off for the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will be delayed until 9:15 PM EST due to severe incidents occurring outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The gates to enter the stadium have been closed for over an hour after numerous Colombian supporters attempted to enter without tickets, causing significant disturbances and necessitating police intervention.

Police have already made multiple arrests, and images of clashes between police and unruly fans have been circulating on social media. The players are currently warming up, awaiting further updates.

Fans enter Hard Rock Stadium without tickets

Fans attempted to force open the gates and enter the stadium, prompting police to close the gates and ensure no fans without tickets were inside.

Many reports indicate heavy congestion outside the stadium, but police are steadfast in their efforts to keep fans without tickets away from the venue so the game can proceed.