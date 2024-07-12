Argentina and Colombia will play the grand final of the Copa América 2024. Find out about the prizes won by the champion and the teams participating in the tournament.

The Copa America 2024 is already in its final stage and on Sunday the 14th, it will be the day of the grand final between Argentina and Colombia. The match for third and fourth place will be played next Saturday, July 13 between Canada and Uruguay.

Argentina is coming off a 2-0 win over Canada in a match dominated by the reigning Copa America champions. For its part, Colombia reached the final by beating Uruguay 1-0 in a vibrant match.

CONMEBOL distributes US$ 2 million to each team, just for the simple fact of competing in the oldest national team tournament in the world. As they advance from the round the economic prize will be even greater.

How much prize money will the Copa America 2024 winner receive?

The tournament will distribute a record $72 million in entry fees and prizes to teams, with the champion receiving $16 million in the same currency. A much higher figure compared to what Argentina received in 2021, which took home 6.5 million dollars.

The Copa America trophy is seen prior the semifinals second leg match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on May 19, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

How Is the Prize Money Distributed by Stage?

Just for participating, each of the 16 entrants will receive a $2 million fee, with the remaining $40 million qualifying as prizes. Teams that advance only to the quarterfinals will receive $2 million.

The fourth-place team will receive $4 million, the third-place team will pocket $5, while the losing finalist will receive $7. The tournament will also cover the costs of hotels, airfare and ground transportation for the teams.

How Much Money Will Players and Coaching Staff Receive?

With reference to the distribution of money among the players and coaching staff of each team, their earnings will depend on the progress that each country has had in the Copa America 2024. The exact amount or percentage of that profit is usually determined by prior agreements between the Football Federations of each country, coaching staff and the players, prior to the start of the tournament.