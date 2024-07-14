Argentina and Colombia will play the Copa America final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Here is some info on the city and the stadium.

Argentina and Colombia are set to play for the 2024 Copa America title in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. It was a smooth road to the final for Argentina, as they made short work against Canada, Chile, and Peru in the group stage, had hiccups against Ecuador, and would again defeat Canada in the semifinal to get to their fourth international final since 2021.

Colombia’s road included a huge match against Brazil in the group stage, a smooth win over Panama in the quarterfinals, but a grueling and best match of the tournament in the semifinal against Uruguay.

Now, more than 65,000 fans are expected to turn out to watch two of the most popular South American national teams in the United States fight for the championship in one of America’s Latin hubs, Miami.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, is a renowned sports and entertainment venue with a rich history and significant cultural impact. Originally opened in 1987 as Joe Robbie Stadium, it has evolved through multiple renovations and name changes before becoming Hard Rock Stadium in 2016 through a sponsorship deal with the Hard Rock Cafe chain. Home to the Miami Dolphins of the NFL and the Miami Hurricanes college football team, the stadium boasts a seating capacity of approximately 65,000 for football games, expandable to 75,000 for major events like the Super Bowl.

Beyond football, Hard Rock Stadium hosts a diverse array of events including concerts, international soccer matches, and high-profile cultural events. It features modern amenities such as luxury suites, club seating, and various dining options designed to enhance the fan experience. The stadium’s strategic location in Miami Gardens positions it as a key economic driver for the region, drawing tourists and visitors alike and contributing significantly to the local economy. With its ability to host both sporting spectacles and large-scale entertainment productions, Hard Rock Stadium remains a central hub for sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers in South Florida.

About Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in South Florida, is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural diversity and dynamic community life. Originally incorporated in 2003, Miami Gardens has rapidly grown into one of the largest predominantly African-American cities in Florida, with a population that reflects a mosaic of ethnicities and cultures.

Miami Gardens

The city is home to Hard Rock Stadium, a major sports and entertainment venue hosting NFL games, concerts, and international events, which has significantly boosted the city’s profile. Miami Gardens offers a mix of residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and recreational facilities, making it a hub of activity and a key destination for both residents and visitors seeking diverse experiences in the greater Miami area.