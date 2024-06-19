The Copa America 2024 is here, but with a few changes. In this article, you will find all the details onn how many substitutions are allowed per team in each match of this exciting tournament.

In recent years, FIFA has made several changes to the rules regarding substitutions. Now, the Copa America 2024 will introduce a new one. Here is all the information you need to know about this matter.

Fans across South and North America will enjoy a month full of soccer activity. The Copa America 2024 kicks off on June 20 with an exciting match between Argentina, the current champions, and Canada.

This Copa America will not only be different due to the inclusion of Concacaf teams but also because of the introduction of a new rule for substitutions. Learn more about it in this article.

Copa America 2024: How many substitutions are allowed per team?

The Copa America 2024 is about to start, and for many fans and analysts, Argentina is the clear favorite. They are the current champions of the tournament and also lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar 2022.

In this edition, CONMEBOL decided to host the tournament in the United States, inviting six Concacaf nations to participate. However, this is not the only major change to this thrilling competition.

Alongside the usual five substitutions, teams will now have the opportunity to make one additional substitution if needed. How many substitutions can each team make and under what circumstances?

Copa America 2024: Why are teams allowed to make six subsitutions?

According to IFAB rules, each team is allowed to make five substitutions during a match, using three substitution windows. If a team uses fewer than five substitutions within these three windows, it cannot make the remaining substitutions.

However, CONMEBOL announced the inclusion of a new rule for the Copa America 2024. A sixth substitution will be allowed, but only under a specific circumstance.

If a player suffers a traumatic brain injury or concussion and the team has already used its five substitutions, the club is allowed to make a sixth. To clearly indicate this, the sideline referee will use a pink card.