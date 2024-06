The Copa America 2024 features 16 countries divided into four groups, each containing four teams, all competing to advance to the elimination phase. This highly anticipated tournament, organized into Groups A, B, C, and D, promises exciting matchups.

The Copa America 2024 includes 16 teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF nations:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

United States

Mexico

Canada

Jamaica

Panama

Costa Rica

Group stage schedule

The Copa America Groups are set, and the group stage kicks off with a thrilling opener between the World Cup and defending Copa America champions, Argentina, facing Canada on June 21. Other high-profile games include Brazil against Colombia, the host USA versus Uruguay, and the intense rivalry match between Peru and Chile. Here is the complete schedule of each group.

Copa America 2024 Group A schedule

Group A will be formed by Argentina, Canada, Chile and Peru. Here is the complete schedule of games and stadiums where the match will take place:

June 20, 2024: Argentina vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Argentina vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia June 21, 2024: Peru vs. Chile at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Peru vs. Chile at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas June 25, 2024 : Chile vs. Argentina at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

: Chile vs. Argentina at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey June 25, 2024 : Peru vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Missouri

: Peru vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Missouri June 29, 2024 : Argentina vs. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

: Argentina vs. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida June 29, 2024: Canada vs. Chile at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Mercedes Benz Stadium, the stadium where Argentina will make its Copa America 2024 debut against Canada. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Copa America 2024 Group B schedule

Group B is formed by Mexico, Jamaica, Ecuador and Venezuela. All dates and locations are listed below:

June 22, 2024 : Mexico vs. Jamaica at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

: at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas June 22, 2024 : Ecuador vs. Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

: at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California June 26, 2024: Venezuela vs. Mexico at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California June 26, 2024: Ecuador vs. Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada June 30, 2024 : Mexico vs. Ecuador at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

: at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona June 30, 2024: Jamaica vs. Venezuela at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Copa America 2024 Group C schedule

In Group C, United States, Bolivia, Uruguay and Panama will face each other:

June 23, 2024: USA vs. Bolivia at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

USA vs. Bolivia at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas June 23, 2024: Uruguay vs. Panama at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Uruguay vs. Panama at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida June 27, 2024: Panama vs. USA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Panama vs. USA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia June 27, 2024: Uruguay vs. Bolivia at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 1, 2024 : USA vs. Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: USA vs. Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri July 1, 2024: Bolivia vs. Panama at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Copa America 2024 Group D schedule

And the last one is Group D, conformed by Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia and Paraguay. Here you can find dates and stadiums: