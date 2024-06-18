The Copa America 2024 teams are based in Northern, Central, Southern America and the Caribbean. We have a look at the top players each team has at their disposal in this highly anticipated tournament.

The Copa America 2024 teams will all have their ambitions going into this tournament. Each team has its own history in this year’s Copa America – except for Canada as it’s their first appearance. Here’s the run-through on the key players at the Copa America 2024 teams list.

Argentina

World Cup champions and defending Copa America champions shouldn’t have any issues coming out of the group comfortably and are expected to get to the business end of the tournament. Key players such as Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis MacAllister are just a few world-class players that this star-studded Argentinian squad possesses.

Lionel Messi of Argentina. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Canada

The highest-ranked from the Copa America 2024 Concacaf teams, Canada have made a name for themselves on the big stage as their impressive performances in the 2022 World Cup have gained them a lot of followers. The blistering pace of Bayern Munich’s star Alphonso Davies will always be a threat to opposing defenders.

Chile

An ageing Chilean squad still has enough power and quality to get out of this group, 35-year-old Alexis Sanchez is playing for Italian champion Inter Milan and fellow national strike partner Bereton Diaz plied his trade in the English Premier League. This Chilean squad, although in need of more youth, still packs a punch to cause problems to their opponents in the group.

Peru

A dark horse to get out of the group, Peru doesn’t have high profile names that the other teams have in the group, although it does have the experience of recent success in the tournament as they made the final in 2019. Feyenoord defender Marcelo Lopez will look to lead the way for the Peruvians.

Ecuador

A favorite along with Mexico to get out of Group B, Ecuador showcases a solid spine through their team with key players Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho all having a strong season where they’ll look to carry on that form into the Copa America.

Moises Caicedo at Chelsea. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Jamaica

An outside chance of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament, Jamaica has a few dangerous players who play in England’s top flight that could cause the other teams in the group issues. Powerful West Ham striker Michail Antonio and tricky Fulham winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid will look to cause havoc and give their team every possible chance of advancing to the elimination phase.

Mexico

Group B’s Mexico are strong favorites to progress out of their group. Although they have been struggling recently, Mexico will look to improve their form in this year’s Copa America. Premier League star Edson Alvarez and Genoa’s commanding centre-back Johan Vasquez hold the key for Mexico in their bid for success.

Venezuela

On paper, Venezuela seems to have the weakest team in the group however as we know, anything can happen in soccer. Having only progressed to the quarter-finals 3 times in their history of Copa America, this year’s tournament also looms to be a difficult test for the Venezuelans. Shining light Yangel Herrera had a sparkling season with Girona and will have to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders.

Bolivia

A difficult campaign lies ahead for Bolivia especially now with their star man Marcelo Moreno hanging up his boots. It will be a tough tournament for the Bolivians but if they were to have any hope of progression, then they will need their key players Miguel Terceros, Carmelo Algarañaz and Rodrigo Ramallo to have a strong and consistent Copa America.

Panama

Panama breezed through the qualifiers topping their group undefeated. Can they take that form into the Copa America? If they are to do so, then their main men such as MLS duo Anibal Godoy and Adalberto Carrasquilla will need to show the form from their qualifiers into this tournament.

USA

Pressure will be on the host this tournament as they are expected to at least make it out of the group and on to the quarter-finals. With stars playing all over Europe, the vocal home crowds will anticipate results and performances from their team. Superstar Christian Pulisic along with Juventus duo Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah will always look to be a danger going forward.

Christian Pulisic of United States. IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Uruguay

Heavy favorites to top the group, Uruguay has a heap of talent spread around their squad. Veteran Luis Suarez is still scoring goals for fun in the MLS and even though Darwin Nunez has had a hot and cold season at Liverpool, his return for Uruguay is a different story.

Brazil

Along with Argentina, Brazil is a firm favorite of Copa America. Even with main man Neymar out of the tournament, Brazil has an array of talent. Champions League winners Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will look to lead the way in a tournament where Brazil will look to make amends from their 2021 finals loss to Argentina.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil. IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Colombia

Luis Diaz will look to lead the way for his national team this Copa America, the flying winger consistently performs for his country along with captain James Rodriguez. Other stars of this impressive Colombian team include Rafael Santos Borre and Jefferson Lerma. Colombia will be one of the favorites to go close to winning the Copa America outside of Argentina and Brazil.

Costa Rica

It’s going to be a difficult group for Costa Rica to get out from. They have shown in recent times they are capable of a win in the group stage of a World Cup against Japan and giving the almighty Germany a scare. With Brazil and Colombia in their group, it may be a bit too much for the Costa Ricans. Star striker Manfred Ugalde will be a threat in the opposition box throughout the tournament and will be hopeful about taking the chances that come his way.

Paraguay

An uphill battle awaits the Paraguayans as they have a difficult group to navigate out of. Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron and Inter Miami midfielder Matias Rojas will cause fullbacks headaches with their speed and trickery but it may not be enough to get them into the quarterfinals.

Who makes it to the knockout stage?

The 2024 Copa America teams are placed into four groups. Each group includes four teams and the top two teams per group will compete in a points system format to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. The Copa America teams will get three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. The top two teams from each group then advance to a knockout stage of the tournament where there are four quarter-final matches to be played. The four winners of those games go through to the semi-finals. The semi-finals consist of two matches where the winner will progress to the final.