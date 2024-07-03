With Argentina set to face Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals, check out every possible scenario. What happens if Lionel Messi and company lose, win or tie?

The stakes will be high when Argentina and Ecuador face off in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. On Thursday, July 4, the first place in the semifinals will be up for grabs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Even though Lionel Messi’s presence in Argentina’s lineup vs Ecuador remains uncertain, La Albiceleste are seen as strong favorites. Not only are we talking about the defending Copa America champions, but also the reigning world champs.

Lionel Scaloni’s men have won all three group stage games, whereas Ecuador lacked consistency in Group B (W1 D1 L1). But of course, anything can happen in soccer. So let’s take a look at all the possible scenarios.

What happens if Argentina beat Ecuador?

If Argentina defeat Ecuador, they will advance to the 2024 Copa America semifinals, facing the winner of Venezuela – Canada on Tuesday, July 9, at 8 PM (ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What happens if Argentina and Ecuador draw?

In the event Argentina and Ecuador are tied after 90′, the winner will be decided on penalties. This is the tiebreaker criteria for the 2024 Copa America quarter and semifinals. Only the final will go to extra time in case of a draw in regular time.

What happens if Argentina to lose?

A defeat against Ecuador will knock Argentina out from the 2024 Copa America. From now on, all the knockout stage matches are win-or-go-home games. Therefore, there’s no margin for error.