Peru and Chile will face against each other in what will the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.

The first Matchday of Copa America 2024 features an intriguing duel between two strong teams with an intense rivalry: Chile and Peru. Both teams understand the importance of this game in their quest to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Considering that the group favorite is Lionel Messi‘s Argentina and that the other opponents in the group is Canada, a tough team, this match could be crucial. Chile, amidst a generational change, aim to demonstrate that they are capable of great things. Meanwhile, Peru, with a team comprising several veterans, seeks to make the most of what could be the last significant tournament for many of their stars from recent years.

Peru probable lineup

Peru, with a team of veterans, wants to take advantage of this tournament that will be the last for some of their stars of recent years such as Paolo Guerrero.

Peru possible lineup: Gallese; Callens, Zambrano, Abram; Advincula, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Lopez; Lapadula, Guerrero.

Chile probable lineup

Chile, led by Ricardo Gareca, seek to face a generational change that will allow them to compete for this tournament and think about the upcoming WC Qualifiers.

Chile possible lineup: Bravo; Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Valdes; Vargas.