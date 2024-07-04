As the Copa América group stage concluded on Tuesday, the Uruguayan national team learned their quarterfinal opponent: none other than Brazil.

The quarterfinal clash between Uruguay and Brazil promises to be an exciting encounter. Both teams are considered powerhouses in South American football. It will be a tough life-or-death clash that will reveal which of them advances to the semifinals of the Copa América 2024.

La Verdeamarela drew 1-1 with Colombia, securing second place in Group D. This set them up against the winner of Group C, which was Uruguay, who finished with a perfect record.

The quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil is scheduled for Saturday, July 6. It will undoubtedly be an exciting match that will keep fans on tenterhooks. And although Brazil is always the favorite in this type of tournament, Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay has what it takes to compete with them on an equal footing.

Uruguay probable lineups

The absence of Edinson Cavani has not been an impediment for the team led on the field by Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde to shine with its own light, while the experience of Luis Suárez continues to be a factor that can be decisive even if he does not start in the starting eleven.

Uruguay possible lineup: Rochet, Nández, R. Araujo, Olivera, Viña, Ugarte, Valverde, De la Cruz, Pellistri, M. Araújo, Darwin Núñez.

Brazil probable lineups

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brazil is no longer what it used to be, and also loses its top player, Vinicius Jr, for this match due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Brazil possible lineup: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Militão, Wendell, João Gomes, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá, Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo.