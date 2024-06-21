USA will face off against Bolivia in what will the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

The USA will take on Bolivia in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we provide the likely lineups for both teams, including formations and the players expected to feature in this captivating encounter.

[Watch USA vs Bolivia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The action kicks off in Group C of the Copa America, featuring two rivals with very different aspirations in their opening game. On one hand, the United States, considered among the favorites to advance to the next round alongside Uruguay, are aware of the importance of starting strong in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Bolivia, a team that has faced several recent challenges, aims to overcome years of poor performances and make a significant impact in this Copa America. They understand the significance of this pivotal encounter to achieve their goals.

USA probable lineup

The United States want to start their participation in the toughest tournament on the continent in the best way.

USA possible lineup: Turner; Scally, Richards, Carter-Vickers, A. Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Pepi, Pulisic.

Bolivia probable lineup

Bolivia will try to surprise the American team and get a good result even though they are the underdogs.

Bolivia possible lineup: Lampe; Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Jo. Sagredo; Saucedo; Terceros, Villamil, Vaca, Fernandez; Ramallo.