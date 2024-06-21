Uruguay and Panama make their first appearance on Sunday 23rd in the Copa America 2024. Here are the probable lineups of both teams.

Uruguay and Panama will be making their presentation in this Copa America 2024 at Miami’s Gardens Hard Rock Stadium for the group C alongside United States and Bolivia.

Uruguay is the heavy favorite to top the group, and they will aim to improve their performance compared to the last Copa America, where they lost to Colombia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Panama will compete in the Copa America for the second time in the country’s history. The first time was back in 2016, where they couldn’t advance past the group stage, but they did win their first-ever match in the competition, 2-1 against Bolivia.

Uruguay’s probable lineup

This could be Marcelo’s Bielsa team to face Panama in the first match:

Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araujo, Jose María Gimenez, Sebastian Caceres, Matias Viña; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolas De La Cruz; Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nuñez and Maximiliano Araujo.

Panama’s possible lineup

This could be Thomas Christiansen’s team in Panama’s first match:

Orlando Mosquera, Michael Amir Murillo, Carlos Harvey, Jose Cordoba, Roderick Miller, Eric Davis, Cristian Martinez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas and Jose Fajardo.