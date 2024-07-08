Uruguay and Colombia are set to clash in the semifinals of Copa America 2024, and Uruguay's Federico Valverde has shared his admiration for James Rodriguez and the Colombian team ahead of the high-stakes match.

On Wednesday, July 10, Colombia will play Uruguay in search of a place in the coveted final of Copa America 2024. Both teams have delivered outstanding performances throughout the tournament, a sentiment reflected by Federico Valverde in his message to James Rodriguez.

Colombia has been in stellar form, showcasing their prowess with a 5-0 victory over Panama. Goals from Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios, and Miguel Angel Borja sealed their dominant win, extending their unbeaten streak to 27 matches under Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Uruguay, on the other hand, displayed resilience in their quarter-final match against Brazil. Despite being reduced to ten players after Nahitan Nández was sent off in the 29th minute of the second half, Uruguay managed to hold Brazil to a goalless draw and emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 4-2. Following this victory, Federico Valverde turned his focus to the upcoming semifinal against Colombia.

Valverde’s message to James Rodriguez and Colombia

In a post-match interview, Valverde expressed high regard for Colombia and their key player, James Rodriguez. “I think they are one of the best teams in the Copa America; they have a very good game. They are really good,” Valverde said. He also sent a message of admiration to James Rodriguez, highlighting the Colombian playmaker’s excellent form.

James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I think James is in a very good moment. It’s normal, in the end, we know what James is and what he gives. So, we (Uruguay) are going to rest and get ready,” Valverde added, emphasizing the need for his team to prepare thoroughly for the semifinal clash.

Colombia will welcome back Jefferson Lerma, who was suspended for one game after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament in the last group stage match against Brazil. In contrast, Uruguay will be without Nahitan Nandez due to his red card in the quarter-final against Brazil, and Ronald Araujo, who suffered an injury in the same match.