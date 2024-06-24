Colombia will seek to surprise and win this Copa America 2024 just as they did in the 2001 edition as hosts. In the last edition, they had a solid tournament, achieving third place, but this year it will not be easy, as they share the group with the mighty Brazilian team.

Radamel Falcao is undoubtedly one of the best players in Colombia’s history; in fact, he is the country’s top scorer with 36 goals and the fourth most capped player behind Colombian legend, Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama.

The truth is that Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo will not be able to count on the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker, among other clubs. Many may wonder why Falcao won’t be at this year’s Copa America.

Radamel Falcao out of Copa America 2024

Radamel Falcao is not going to be with the Colombian national team for Copa America 2024 due to a personal decision of the coach as he did not have much play time in his last season with Rayo Vallecano.

The 38-year-old forward was asked about his absence from the Copa America 2024 and expressed the following:

“Being in the National Team is a matter of moments, in the end those who have more continuity, those who are showing the best level in their clubs have to be called up and I am aware of that. At this moment there are players who have performed better than me because they have played more”.