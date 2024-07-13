Argentina is set to face Colombia in the highly anticipated Copa America 2024 final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here’s a breakdown of what the possible outcomes could mean for Argentina.

What happens if Argentina lose, win or tie with Colombia in Copa America 2024 final?

Argentina is vying for its second consecutive Copa America title and its 16th overall. The team, led by Lionel Messi, faces a Colombia squad seeking its second championship in history.

Under Lionel Scaloni’s coaching, Argentina aims to defend its 2021 title, which they secured by defeating Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium. In the same tournament, Argentina edged out Colombia on penalties in the semifinals, while Colombia secured third place by beating Peru 3-2.

Argentina enters the final undefeated, having won all three group stage matches. They drew 1-1 with Ecuador in the quarterfinals but advanced via penalties, then comfortably beat Canada 2-0 in the semifinals.

What happens if Argentina beat Colombia?

If Argentina defeat Colombia, they will be crowned Copa America champions once again, successfully defending their title achieved in 2021 and adding a 16th trophy to their collection.

What happens if Argentina and Colombia draw?

If the final ends in a draw after regulation time, the match will proceed to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the tie persists after extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout, with the victor being crowned Copa America 2024 champion.

What happens if Argentina lose to Colombia?

If Colombia manages to beat Argentina, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad will clinch their second Copa America title in history. Meanwhile, Argentina, under Lionel Scaloni, will finish as runners-up in the tournament.