Argentina face Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final, and fans across the United States won't want to miss a second of the action. Tune in live on TV or catch the game on online streaming platforms to witness this thrilling showdown.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to clash with the Colombia of James Rodriguez in the 2024 Copa America final, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss a moment of this high-stakes showdown. Catch all the live action on ViX Premium for just $4.99—tune in and witness the battle for the title!

[Watch Argentina vs Colombia live in the USA on ViX]

The long-anticipated Copa America final is set to showcase a thrilling showdown between the tournament’s two top teams, as Argentina, spearheaded by soccer legend Lionel Messi, face off against a Colombia squad led by Luis Diaz. Argentina enter the final brimming with confidence after a dominant semi-final victory, eyeing yet another trophy to add to their illustrious collection.

However, Colombia pose a significant threat, having demonstrated exceptional form throughout the competition. Fresh off a hard-fought semi-final win over Uruguay, the Colombians are poised to challenge Messi and his teammates in what promises to be an electrifying clash. Both teams are hungry for glory, setting the stage for an epic battle for the Copa America title.

When will the Argentina vs Colombia match be played?

Argentina are set to face Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final game clash on Sunday, July 14th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Argentina vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the USA

In a high-stakes showdown, Argentina and Colombia are set to clash in a do-or-die duel to crown the champion of the Copa America 2024. Fans can tune in to all the action on ViX Premium for just $4.99, with the streaming service offering comprehensive coverage to ensure viewers don’t miss any of the dramatic moments as the tournament reaches its peak.

This summer’s Copa America 2024 has enthralled fans across the United States, showcasing elite teams and star players from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. With ViX Premium providing exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, complete with Spanish commentary, it stands as the ultimate destination for fans eager to witness the thrilling clash between Argentina and Colombia.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, FOX Network.