Ecuador will face Venezuela of the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Although it is only the first Matchday, there is a lot at stake when these two rivals meet. It is not an exaggeration to consider this an early final. Together with Mexico, these two teams are strong contenders to advance to the next round, but only two can move forward.

On one side are Ecuador, the main favorites to advance as group leaders. Boasting a talented squad with many young players and some veterans, the Ecuadorians are confident they can go far. On the other side are Venezuela, who arguably have the best team in their history and are confident they can have a successful Copa America.

When will the Ecuador vs Venezuela match be played?

Ecuador and Venezuela will clash on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Enner Valencia of Ecuador – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in the USA

The 2024 Copa America is the top choice for summer viewing in the USA, showcasing the continent's best teams and players from June 20 to July 14.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports.