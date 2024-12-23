Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo are on pace to take the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another level in the 2024 NFL season. But before they can think about the playoffs, the team will face a challenging test when it plays Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Spagnuolo addressed the media on Sunday, only a day after the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans at Arrowhead, as the defending Super Bowl champions prepare for the Christmas game. In his press conference, the defensive coordinator warned his unit must bring its A-game to stop Wilson.

“Listen, first of all, that quarterback. We know what he’s been all about, he’s all about making big plays,” Spagnuolo said, via Chiefs Wire. “He loves to chuck the ball deep. He’s got guys and he’s got a lot of confidence in them to go up and get it. We have to be on point back there.“

Spagnuolo reveals the possible key to beat the Steelers

Wilson, 36, seems to have found his place in Pittsburgh this year after a forgettable experience with the Denver Broncos. Spagnuolo knows that a quarterback of his caliber is a problem for any defense, though he believes that his boys can make the difference if they pick up where they left off.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with head coach Andy Reid in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

“I mean, we’ve been playing the ball pretty well on the back end in the last couple of games. That needs to continue in this game. When we get these 50/50 jump balls against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we have to try to win more than we lose on there. That’ll be – that’ll make a big difference in the game,” Spagnuolo added.

What’s on the line for the Chiefs and Steelers on Christmas?

The NFL couldn’t have picked a better fixture for Christmas. While both the Chiefs and Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot, there are still many things on the line, making this game a must-watch.

After securing the AFC West title for the ninth straight year, Reid’s men aim to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference. A win in Pittsburgh would not only be a statement to the rest of the league, but also a necessary result to claim a bye to the Divisional Round.

The Steelers, on the other hand, head into this game under pressure. When it looked like they would win the division, a string of bad results left the AFC North up for grabs. Last time out, Wilson and company lost a crucial game to the Baltimore Ravens, who are now tied with Pittsburgh at 10-5. Will they bounce back on their home turf, or will the defending Super Bowl champions gain the upper hand?

