Ecuador will play against Venezuela in what will be the first match of Group B in this Copa America 2024. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams.

Ecuador and Venezuela will face each other at the beginning of their journeys to be the best team in this Copa America. The match will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and it’s going to be the first game in this group B, shared with Mexico and Jamaica.

Both teams hope to get off to the best possible start in this tournament. Ecuador, one of the favorites along with Mexico to advance from the group stage, comes from winning its last two friendly matches against Bolivia and Honduras.

On the other hand, Venezuela decided not to play any friendly matches during this last FIFA date in order to have a concentrated period with the players who have had the most time working and training together. Their last match was a 0-0 draw against Guatemala on March 24th.

Ecuador’s probable line up

One of the big doubts for Spanish coach Felix Sanchez is who will be the goalkeeper against Venezuela. This is the predicted lineup:

Alexander Domínguez/ Hernán Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Paez; John Yeboah, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enner Valencia.

Venezuela’s probable line up

La Vinotinto will try to improve its best achievement in Copa America, which was fourth place in 2011. The Argentinean coach Fernando Batista would put together the following team:

Rafael Romo; Miguel Navarro, Yordan Osorio,Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexánder González; Tomás Rincón, Yangel Herrera; Yeferson Soteldo, Jefferson Savarino, Darwin Machís and Salomón Rondón.