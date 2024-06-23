Brazil is undoubtedly one of the candidates to win the Copa America 2024, something it could not achieve in the last edition played at home since it lost the final against its historical rival, Argentina.

The team coached by Tite at the time had many world-class stars, but Antony had yet to make his debut for his country’s national team. The moment came on October 8, 2021, when he played in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and scored a goal in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela.

Since then Antony was called up for his national team’s matches, he was even called to Qatar 2022 World Cup and played 4 out of 5 matches for Brazil. Many people may wonder why he is out of Brazil’s roster for Copa America 2024.

Antony out of Copa America 2024

Antony will not be at Copa America 2024 due to disciplinary and personal issues, including ongoing investigations into alleged violent behavior with his partner in 2023.

The last game he played with La Verdeamarela was in a friendly match against Morocco in early September 2023. Days after the match, the striker was dismissed from the national team due to a complaint from his ex-partner.

The statement issued by the Brazilian national soccer team was as follows: “Due to the facts involving Manchester United striker Antony, which need to be investigated, the entity informs that the athlete is discharged from the Brazilian National Team”.