NBA News: Coach and teammate of Jayson Tatum assert he has greatness locked in

After an outstanding performance by Jayson Tatum, leading the Boston Celtics to a commanding 123-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls, coach Joe Mazzulla and teammate Kristaps Porzingis didn’t hesitate to heap praise on the NBA champion and Celtics superstar.

“He’s not a personal record player — he doesn’t do everything just for PR,” Porzingis said. “He actually makes the right play. He doesn’t need to score 50 every night. He’s hungry for winning, and there’s a big difference. A lot of people take him for granted.”

Porzingis went on to highlight Tatum’s versatility: “He’s able to do it all on the basketball court. Guard anybody, dish out 10 assists, steal some rebounds from me,” he added, underlining the contrast between Tatum and other NBA stars who often prioritize personal accolades over team success.

Coach Mazzulla echoed those sentiments, emphasizing that Tatum’s greatness has already been established due to his sustained excellence. “Because he’s been doing great things for such a long time, I still think he gets taken for granted,” Mazzulla said. “It comes relatively easy to him. We’re in Boston, so that’s the expectation.”

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics winks during a press conference after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tatum, a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team selection, has consistently proven himself as one of the league’s elite players. However, as Mazzulla and Porzingis pointed out, his contributions are often overshadowed by the Celtics’ high expectations and his understated approach to stardom.

The underrated greatness of Jayson Tatum: Consistency over flash

In a league that often celebrates the most spectacular moments or record-breaking feats, Jayson Tatum’s brand of consistent excellence can sometimes go overlooked. With five consecutive All-Star appearances and three straight All-NBA First Team nods, Tatum has firmly established himself among the NBA’s top players. Yet, as his coach and teammates noted, his steady brilliance is sometimes taken for granted.

Tatum’s situation is reminiscent of past NBA greats like Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant in their prime. Their dependability and team-first mentality often kept them out of the spotlight despite their pivotal roles in their teams’ success. Tatum’s ability to deliver in clutch moments while maintaining a team-oriented focus sets him apart in an era dominated by individualistic accolades.

As the Celtics continue their championship pursuit, Tatum’s unwavering consistency and leadership will be critical. Perhaps as the season unfolds, the broader league will take notice of a player who, without unnecessary fanfare, continues to define what it means to be a superstar in today’s NBA.

