WNBA News: Chicago Sky's new hire could be key to Angel Reese's development

Tyler Marsh is set to take the helm of the Chicago Sky for the upcoming season, and the team has announced a new addition to the coaching staff that has fans buzzing with anticipation—particularly regarding forward Angel Reese.

The franchise added former NCAA standout Courtney Paris as an assistant coach. Paris previously served as an assistant for the Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team (2020-21) and the Dallas Wings (2023-24).

Paris, who had a decade-long career, was a two-time rebounding leader in the WNBA, as well as holding the record for the longest double-double streak in the NCAA with the 112 games. Of course, Reese is also a great rebounder, so it seems like a great fit for her.

During her rookie season, the 22-year-old broke the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season with 15, as well as the most double doubles by a rookie with 26. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her rookie season.

Courtney Paris joins Chicago Sky (X:@chicagosky)

Despite having a successful first season, Reese, who was considered to be Caitlin Clark’s toughest rival when it came to the 2024 WNBA Rookie Award recognition, had to end it early due to a wrist injury. The Chicago Sky also failed to reach the Playoffs.

Reese’s Chicago Sky to open the 2025 WNBA season against Caitlin Clark’s Fever

The 2025 WNBA will start in May, and the Sky’s regular-season opener promises excitement as they go head-to-head with rivals Clark and the Indiana Fever. The anticipation ahead of the matchup made the tickets some of the most expensive in years.

However, Reese will first return to the court in January when the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league begins its debut season. She will play for Rose BC, joining forces with Lexie Hull, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Azura Stevens, and Brittney Sykes in the new league.