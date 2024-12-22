NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a significant move to strengthen their title aspirations for the 2024-2025 NBA season, locking in two-time NBA All-Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso with a four-year, $81 million contract extension. After a tough playoff exit last season in the conference semifinals, where a lack of experience was evident, and a setback this season with a loss in the NBA Cup to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Thunder are looking to solidify their roster to support rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and position themselves for a deep playoff run.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Caruso’s agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman confirmed the extension, signaling Caruso’s commitment to the team for the foreseeable future. Known as one of the league’s elite perimeter defenders, Caruso is ranked among the top five in deflections and field-goal percentage, establishing himself as a versatile defender capable of both shutting down opponents and contributing offensively. His ability to guard multiple positions and handle the ball has made him a standout in the NBA.

Caruso, in an interview with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line in late December, expressed that Oklahoma City was a “good fit” for him. “Obviously, this is a place that I think is ascending, and that’s something I want to be a part of,” he said, hinting at the bright future the Thunder have ahead. The extension ensures that Caruso will be a key figure in the Thunder’s playoff pursuits for years to come.

The impact of Alex Caruso’s defensive leadership on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s growth

Alex Caruso’s return to the Oklahoma City Thunder via a contract extension holds significant promise for the team, particularly in how his elite defensive skills can catalyze the growth of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 2024-2025 season has already seen Gilgeous-Alexander continue his rise as one of the league’s top scoring guards, but with Caruso’s defensive acumen by his side, there’s potential for the Thunder to become a more complete and championship-caliber team.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls

Caruso’s defensive presence provides a stabilizing force for the Thunder’s perimeter defense, freeing up Gilgeous-Alexander to focus on his offensive game without the added burden of defending the opponent’s best player every night. With Caruso locking down key players and providing defensive versatility.

Oklahoma City’s chances of closing out tight games—particularly in the postseason—are significantly improved. Caruso’s extensive playoff experience and high basketball IQ make him an invaluable mentor for the Thunder’s young core, guiding them through high-pressure moments.

Pairing Caruso’s defensive reliability with the offensive firepower of Gilgeous-Alexander could help unlock the team’s full potential. The synergy between the two players, with Caruso bringing experience and defensive prowess while Gilgeous-Alexander continues to evolve as a scoring leader, might be the key to Oklahoma City’s pursuit of an NBA championship this season.