The experienced striker Edinson Cavani is out of Uruguay’s squad for the Copa America 2024.

Uruguay will seek to achieve in Copa America 2024 what they accomplished in Argentina back in 2011, when the team led by Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez was crowned champions of the tournament for the 15th time. Unfortunately, Cavani will not be part of this feat this year.

Edinson Cavani is Uruguay’s second top scorer with 58 goals scored in 136 games, behind only the iconic Luis Suárez, who has 68 and has a chance to increase that number in this competition.

The former Manchester United striker is the Uruguayan player with the highest number of World Cup appearances (17) but despite this, Marcelo Bielsa will not count on him for the Copa America 2024.

Edinson Cavani out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Edinson Cavani won’t be part of Uruguay’s roster for Copa America 2024 is because he retired from the national team on June 2nd of this year.

Cavani bid farewell to the national team through his social networks:

“Thanks to each and every one of the people who have been part of this journey for so many years. I was and will always be blessed to have put on this jersey to represent what I love most in the world, my country”.