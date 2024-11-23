NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson's teammate sends strong message to Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The upcoming Monday Night Football of the 2024 NFL season pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s team will be looking to reach the eighth win in the current campaign, while the LA franchise, with Justin Herbert as key figure, will try to get a victory to chase the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

This game has a lot of spice, as the quarterback showdown between Jackson and Herbert, two key players on their respective teams. The two-time MVP will try to get the Ravens back on track after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Rams’ star will drive the offense to a sixth win in a row.

However, the magnetism of the two figures attracts all eyes, even those of players who think about how to stop their best version. Such is the case of the Ravens, who have Kyle Hamilton as an All-Pro safety who will try to contain the offense led by Herbert.

Hamilton’s message to Herbert

“We’ll be very aware of his game. The previous matchup, I think second chance and third chance, Herbert was able to get some first downs and he kept the Cincinnati defense on the field. One thing that’s underrated is his legs,” Hamilton alerted on the Chargers quarterback before facing him on MNF.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens

Herbert’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Herbert is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 26-year-old quarterback has thrown 245 passes with no interceptions and has recorded 11 touchdowns during that time. He has been intercepted only once in the entire league. His performance has been crucial for the Chargers, who are 7-3.

The duel of brothers Jim and John Harbaugh

On Monday night, when the Ravens take on the Chargers, there will be a special twist: The Harbaugh brothers will face off against each other. John is the head coach of Baltimore, while Jim is the head coach of Los Angeles. This will be the third time the Harbaugh brothers will face off, and the first since the 2013 Super Bowl, when Jim was with the San Francisco 49ers and John coached the Ravens.