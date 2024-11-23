Trending topics:
NBA News: Michael Malone criticizes Nuggets players for lack of support for Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone criticized his players for failing to support Nikola Jokic in their narrow 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Emirates Cup.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets applauds a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Ball Arena
© Jamie Schwaberow/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets applauds a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Ball Arena

By Gianni Taina

The Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic’s return to the court, but the result didn’t go their way. They fell 123-120 to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Emirates Cup, and after the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone criticized his players for not providing enough support to Jokic.

Jokic returned to action after missing three games due to personal reasons. The Serbian superstar made a spectacular comeback, recording a triple-double in the loss to the Mavericks, scoring 33 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

Following the loss, Malone didn’t hold back in his critique of the team’s reliance on Jokic. “I think a lot of guys exhaled because Nikola was back and expected Superman to carry the day, and that’s not fair,” Malone said. “Do your own job. Nobody’s gonna do their job.”

“I mean, Nikola obviously showed once again why he is the best player in the world,” Malone added. He misses a week of basketball, three games, and he goes out and gets a triple-double and, you know, obviously a great game for him. But it’s never about the individual. We as a collective unit, myself included, you know, didn’t get the job done in the future.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Malone addresses Jamal Murray’s struggles

Jamal Murray has yet to rediscover the form that made him a key contributor in past seasons. While he dished out 11 assists in the loss, his scoring has been inconsistent, a concern for a Nuggets team that relies on his offensive output.

Murray finished the game with 14 points, shooting just 4-of-16 from the field and 4-of-11 from three-point range. Malone acknowledged the need to help Murray regain his rhythm. “We gotta find a way, and I have to find a way, to get Jamal going,” Malone said postgame.

Jokic makes NBA history

Even in defeat, Nikola Jokic continues to cement his legacy. His triple-double against Dallas marked his return after a three-game absence and extended his streak to five consecutive triple-doubles. Jokic is now only the seventh player in NBA history to achieve this milestone, further solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s all-time greats.

The Nuggets will need to rally around their superstar if they want to contend for the title, but as Malone made clear, success starts with contributions from everyone on the roster.

