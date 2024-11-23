NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James receives eye-opening challenge from rapper Ice Cube

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James has been the subject of widespread attention. From colleagues to NBA legends, many have weighed in on the young guard’s performances. Now, Ice Cube has added his voice to the conversation with an unexpected proposal.

Bronny James is navigating a challenging rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The excitement surrounding the possibility of him sharing the court with his father, LeBron James, as the NBA’s first-ever father-son duo has been matched by the controversy his presence has sparked among basketball enthusiasts. Opinions on the 20-year-old guard abound, and now Ice Cube has added to the conversation with an unexpected challenge.

The rapper, actor, and producer recently gave an interview on Real 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show where he was asked about the possibility of Bronny James joining the BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded and run by Cube himself. His response was immediate: “Yeah, of course.”

“He can always come out and try to make a team,” Cube added. However, he was quick to clarify that Bronny wouldn’t receive special treatment, despite his public profile and current NBA contract. “We can’t give him a space, but he can get drafted and earn a space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ice Cube’s comments reflect the immense public interest in Bronny James’ professional career, which has, at times, overshadowed other promising young stars who entered the NBA alongside him. If Bronny were to join the BIG3, it would undoubtedly generate significant attention and be a substantial boost for the league—a prospect that aligns with Cube’s goals as CEO.

Advertisement

Ice Cube poses for a photo prior to a game between the Triplets and the Trilogy during Week One at Credit Union 1 Arena on June 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Bronny’s focus remains on the NBA

For now, however, Bronny’s reality is far removed from the BIG3. The 20-year-old guard is focused on proving himself in the NBA and stepping out from his father’s shadow. His start with the Lakers has been challenging—limited to under 10 minutes of total playing time this season, averaging just 0.7 points per game. As a result, the Lakers assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to gain valuable experience and develop his skills.

Advertisement

In the G-League, Bronny has seen more significant playing time, averaging 28.5 minutes across two games. His stats—5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with a 21.1% field goal efficiency—highlight his need for growth but also his potential as he adjusts to professional basketball.

see also Bronny James' net worth, rookie earnings and endorsements: Will he match LeBron’s fortune?

What is the BIG3?

Founded in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league with its own unique rules, distinct from the FIBA format. The league has attracted former NBA stars like Jason Richardson, Joe Johnson, and Paul Millsap, building a reputation as an exciting platform for players post-NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the BIG3 comprises 12 traveling teams without fixed locations, hosting exhibitions across the country. While Ice Cube has extended an invitation, it seems unlikely Bronny James will join the league anytime soon, as his sights remain firmly set on making an impact in the NBA.