The left-back, who is a regular starter for both club and country, will not be available. Despite this setback, Ecuador's coach Luis Alfaro remains confident in his team's ability to overcome this challenge and advance to the next stage of the Copa América.

Why is Pervis Estupiñan not playing for Ecuador vs Argentina in Copa America 2024 quarterfinals?

Ecuador and Argentina are preparing for an exciting match in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024. This match, which will be played on July 4, in Houston, promises to be a vibrant duel full of emotions.

Argentina is a clear favorite to advance to the semifinals of the Copa América, even the history between the two teams favors Argentina. Ecuador, for its part, will not make it easy for the Argentines.

Ecuadorian national team coach Félix Sánchez has a formidable squad; however, he will be without defender Pervis Estupiñán who is one of the references in the defense of the team.

Estupiñan out of Copa America 2024

The left-back of the Ecuadorian national team, Pervis Estupiñán, is not participating in the Copa América 2024 due to a muscle injury. This news is a hard blow for the Tricolor team.

Piero Hincapie of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after an own goal scored by Kasey Palmer of Jamaica (not in frame) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Estupiñán was injured in the last Premier League game with his team, Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian suffered a muscle tear in his calf that will keep him out of the field for several weeks.

Estupiñán’s loss is a great loss for Ecuador. The left-back was one of the most important players in the team and his absence will be felt a lot in the defensive game.