We tell you what the tiebreaker criteria are during the final qualifiers of Copa América 2024 in USA.

The margin for error in the Copa America is over. Starting this Thursday, with the duel between the Argentine National Team and Ecuador, the direct elimination crossings will begin. The group stage made it clear to us which are the candidates for the title and those that surprised by qualifying for the quarterfinals and that are excited to continue making history. Of course: the one who loses, goes home empty-handed.

Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil, the favorite teams in the Copa América. As most imagined in the preview, this list is nothing new. The Argentine National Team and Uruguay did their part and won their groups with an ideal score.

With Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste will face Ecuador this Thursday with the intention of continuing at a steady pace in the attempt to defend the title obtained in 2021. If we talk about teams that struck a blow in the group stage, the first one that comes to mind is Venezuela and Panama.

Tiebreaker criteria USA Copa America 2024

Everything changes from quarters or semi-finals of the Copa América 2024. A draw will take the match directly to penalties.

Lionel Messi of Argentina in action during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

In the final phase, in case of equal goals at the end of regulation time in the quarterfinals, semifinals or dispute for third place, the winner will be defined through a series of penalty kicks.

Specifically for the Final Match, in case of equal goals at the end of regulation time, an extra time will be played with two halves of 15 minutes each. If the equality continues at the end of extra time, a shootout of penalty kicks will be executed for the definition of the champion of the Copa América 2024.