Mexico are going to be in this Copa America 2024 since the one they played in 2016. But key player Hirving Lozano won’t be part of the team this edition. Know the reason here.

Mexico will look to turn around their poor performance from their last Copa America appearance in 2016, where they lost 7-0 to Chile, marking the worst defeat in the country’s history.

This year, they are the favorites to advance from Group B along with Ecuador. The other two teams in the group are Venezuela and Jamaica, with the latter being the Tricolor’s first opponent.

The coach Jaime Lozano has already announced the complete squad list, and the big surprise is that key player Hirving Lozano is not included. More than one will wonder why he is out of the squad.

Hirving Lozano out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Hirving Lozano will not be in this Copa América 2024 is because the coach preferred to call more young players, thinking about future replacements.

Hirving Lozano had been a key player in the Russia 2018 World Cup, where he scored the goal against Germany that led Mexico to the knockout stage and Germany to be eliminated from the tournament.

The former PSV player claimed that he did not expect to be left out of the team in this tournament: “The truth is that I did not expect it, I thought I could go. It’s the coach’s decision, I have always said that I respect it, there is no problem. At the time it was painful”.

Mexico squad for Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers: Angel Malagon (America), Jose Raul Rangel (Chivas) and Julio Gonzalez (Pumas).

Defenders: Israel Reyes (America), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Brian Garcia (Toluca), Cesar Montes (Almeria), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Orozco (Chivas), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey) and Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca).

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (AEK), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow) and Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul).

Strikers: Marcelo Flores (Tigres), Cesar Huerta (Pumas), Julian Quiñones (America), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Martinez (Pumas) and Diego Lainez (Tigres).