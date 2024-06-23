Colombia arrives with high expectations for this Copa America 2024, to overcome the third place achieved in the last edition and win the tournament again as they did in 2001.

In order to achieve this goal, Colombia will be without one of their biggest stars for this tournament, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. The Inter Milan midfielder is the second most capped player in the Colombian national team behind the iconic goalkeeper David Ospina.

Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo will not be able to count on the former Juventus player, who did not have the desired season at Inter this year. Many people may wonder why he is not on the list.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is not going to be with the Colombian national squad is because he suffered an achilles tendon injury at the end of 2023 that sidelined him for the current season with Inter Milan. In the entire season, the midfielder managed to play only 12 games.

After being left out of the call-up, the 36-year-old posted a message on his social networks:

“It was not the expected season. But this profession has these things and you have to assume them with maturity. I am learning to see the good in the midst of difficulty, pain is also part of life and if we face it with the right attitude it helps us to grow. I have great expectations for what is to come, I still have a lot to give”.