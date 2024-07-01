The MLS 2024 All-Star Game is nearly upon us, and Major League Soccer has announced the roster for the annual event. Once again, it will be a dream team from MLS facing off against Liga MX’s best.
In 2022, the MLS All-Stars defeated their Liga MX counterparts 2-1 in Minnesota. However, in 2023, Premier League giants Arsenal dominated MLS with a 5-0 scoreline at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Now, the game returns to Columbus where Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Riqui Puig, and Cucho Hernández will all feature on the same roster to challenge Liga MX.
MLS 2024 All-Star Game Roster
The roster was assembled as follows:
- 12 players were determined by fan vote, media, and players.
- 16 players were selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host team, Columbus Crew.
- 2 players were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Roster:
FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta
- Luca Orellano
- Miles Robinson
Colorado Rapids
- Keegan Rosenberry
Columbus Crew
- Rudy Camacho
- Cucho Hernández
- Steven Moreira
- Darlington Nagbe
- Diego Rossi
FC Dallas
- Maarten Paes
D.C. United
- Christian Benteke
- Aaron Herrera
Houston Dynamo FC
- Héctor Herrera
Inter Miami CF
- Jordi Alba
- Sergio Busquets
- Lionel Messi
- Luis Suárez
LA Galaxy
- Riqui Puig
LAFC
- Denis Bouanga
- Hugo Lloris
Minnesota United FC
- Robin Lod
CF Montréal
- Mathieu Choinière
Nashville SC
- Hany Mukhtar
New York City FC
- Thiago Martins
Portland Timbers
- Evander
Real Salt Lake
- Cristian Arango
- Justen Glad
St. Louis CITY SC
- Roman Bürki
Toronto FC
- Federico Bernardeschi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Ryan Gauld