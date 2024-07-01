The MLS 2024 All-Star Game is nearly upon us, and Major League Soccer has announced the roster for the annual event. Once again, it will be a dream team from MLS facing off against Liga MX’s best. 

In 2022, the MLS All-Stars defeated their Liga MX counterparts 2-1 in Minnesota. However, in 2023, Premier League giants Arsenal dominated MLS with a 5-0 scoreline at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. 

Now, the game returns to Columbus where Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Riqui Puig, and Cucho Hernández will all feature on the same roster to challenge Liga MX.

MLS 2024 All-Star Game Roster

The roster was assembled as follows:

  • 12 players were determined by fan vote, media, and players.
  • 16 players were selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host team, Columbus Crew.
  • 2 players were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Roster:

FC Cincinnati

  • Luciano Acosta
  • Luca Orellano
  • Miles Robinson

Colorado Rapids

  • Keegan Rosenberry

Columbus Crew

  • Rudy Camacho
  • Cucho Hernández
  • Steven Moreira
  • Darlington Nagbe
  • Diego Rossi

FC Dallas

  • Maarten Paes
D.C. United

  • Christian Benteke
  • Aaron Herrera

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Héctor Herrera

LA Galaxy

  • Riqui Puig

LAFC

  • Denis Bouanga
  • Hugo Lloris

Minnesota United FC

  • Robin Lod

CF Montréal

  • Mathieu Choinière

Nashville SC

  • Hany Mukhtar

New York City FC

  • Thiago Martins

Portland Timbers

  • Evander

Real Salt Lake

  • Cristian Arango
  • Justen Glad

St. Louis CITY SC

  • Roman Bürki

Toronto FC

  • Federico Bernardeschi

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Ryan Gauld