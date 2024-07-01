The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will feature Lionel Messi and 29 of the league’s top stars as they battle against the top players from Liga MX for the second time in three years, on July 24th in Columbus, Ohio.

The MLS 2024 All-Star Game is nearly upon us, and Major League Soccer has announced the roster for the annual event. Once again, it will be a dream team from MLS facing off against Liga MX’s best.

In 2022, the MLS All-Stars defeated their Liga MX counterparts 2-1 in Minnesota. However, in 2023, Premier League giants Arsenal dominated MLS with a 5-0 scoreline at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Now, the game returns to Columbus where Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Riqui Puig, and Cucho Hernández will all feature on the same roster to challenge Liga MX.

MLS 2024 All-Star Game Roster

The roster was assembled as follows:

12 players were determined by fan vote, media, and players.

16 players were selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host team, Columbus Crew.

2 players were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Roster:

FC Cincinnati

Luciano Acosta

Luca Orellano

Miles Robinson

Colorado Rapids

Keegan Rosenberry

Columbus Crew

Rudy Camacho

Cucho Hernández

Steven Moreira

Darlington Nagbe

Diego Rossi

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes

D.C. United

Christian Benteke

Aaron Herrera

Houston Dynamo FC

Héctor Herrera

Inter Miami CF

Jordi Alba

Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi

Luis Suárez

LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig

LAFC

Denis Bouanga

Hugo Lloris

Minnesota United FC

Robin Lod

CF Montréal

Mathieu Choinière

Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar

New York City FC

Thiago Martins

Portland Timbers

Evander

Real Salt Lake

Cristian Arango

Justen Glad

St. Louis CITY SC

Roman Bürki

Toronto FC

Federico Bernardeschi

Vancouver Whitecaps FC